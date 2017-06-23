Banks devise three-tier approach to tackle stressed assets

Moneycontrol News

Public sector banks are working on a three-tier plan to tackle stressed assets. The informal plan divides the stressed assets into three categories each mandating a different step.

The plan, which is in addition to the twelve rules identified for bankruptcy proceedings by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), splits the assets in three categories: small assets of less than Rs 1000 crore, mid-size assets of Rs 1,000 to 5,000 crore, and large assets of more than Rs 5,000 crore, says a report by Livemint.

Smaller stressed accounts will be sold to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), mid-sized cases will be resolved through the RBI restructuring schemes, and larger cases will be tried at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

For the smaller cases, Lender banks including State Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, and United Bank of India have intensified their efforts to tackle bad loans as they wish to ensure faster recovery.

These banks have already cleared the Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) worth Rs8,500 crore, a majority being outstanding balance of less than Rs 100 crore. The step is uncharacteristic of banks as they don’t start putting up NPAs before the fourth quarter.

In June, RBI had marked 12 large stressed accounts with outstanding debt of more than Rs 5,000 crore to be referred to the NCLT. On Thursday, it said that an oversight committee will also supervise stressed loans greater than Rs 500 crore.