Banks can begin loan recovery process even before account becomes an NPA

Moneycontrol News

The latest amendment to the Banking Regulation Act through ordinance last week empowers banks to start recovery proceedings even before an account become non-performing assets (NPA). The resolution allows banks to quickly resolve their NPA issues, reports The Economic Times.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, an account becomes non-performing if installment or interest remains unpaid for more than 90 days.

The report said that the new law allows banks to deal with default under the Bankruptcy law.

The law also gives more teeth to the RBI in terms of issuing directions to banks for a speedier resolution of bad loans. Public sector banks and some large private sector banks are sitting on a huge pile of bad debts, binding their hands to lend further.

RBI would soon start identifying cases for resolution of NPAs in consultation with Indian Banks' Association (IBA) for necessary action. Banks have been saddled with bad loans worth nearly Rs 7 lakh crore while total stressed assets are to the tune of over Rs 9.6 lakh crore.

At the CII Banking Summit 2017 in Mumbai Shikha Sharma, MD and CEO of Axis Bank said NPA ordinance is a great move, banks had been seeking for it for a long time.

She also said the problem with Joint Lending Forum (JLF) was that at times bankers were unable to arrive at consensus thus stalling the process.