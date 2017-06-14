Bankruptcy scroll: 12 major NPA accounts identified; what next for banks?

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday identified 12 stressed accounts—constituting 25 percent of gross bad loans—for immediate resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

However, it is not going to be an easy road ahead for banks.

Here is what analysts have to say:

CLSA:

“Quality and speed of resolution will be key, as many tools (including NCLT proceedings) have seen limited success. If all the 12 are resolved with 60 percent haircuts, we see 8 percent upside to FY19 adjusted net worth (higher for PSUs), but earnings may face risk from credit cost towards haircuts.”

Credit Suisse:

“Filing under the IBC does not lead to immediate liquidation, as there is a period of 6-9 months to come up with a resolution, before liquidation takes place. Once the case is referred to the NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, an interim insolvency professional is appointed and will take control of the assets and form a creditors committee.

Once the creditors committee is formed, they would appoint a resolution professional to oversee the process and could change management of the debtor. The committee also has to come up with a resolution plan (approved by 75 percent majority of the creditors) or decide to liquidate the assets. If the resolution plan is not accepted by the NCLT or no plan is formed within 180 days (can be extended by 90 days) the company would go into liquidation.

Currently, under the bankruptcy law, banks have filed 18 cases that are at various stages; however, resolution/liquidation plans have not been finalised in them yet.”

JP Morgan:

“First, the bankruptcy procedure is an untested legal process and there could be teething trouble to delay it. Second, the price discovery for these stressed assets is tricky. The difficulty with M&A options is that it is an unbalanced market (too few buyers) - so bids are likely to come in at low prices.

The problem is compounded by the underlying economics of most of these businesses is weak.

Third, for a lasting resolution, the PSU banks have to be recapitalised as the haircuts needed are likely to exceed the current provisioning norms. On this last issue, these 12 cases are relatively old and probably well-provisioned so this may not be an immediate problem.

Referral to the NCLT is a double-edged sword: should the banks fail to get a resolution proposal approved in the predefined time-frame, the borrower automatically goes into liquidation and the lenders may have to take large losses in that event.”