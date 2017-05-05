Banking Act Amendment signals good intentions but loses out on efficacy

Moneycontrol Research

The Banking Regulation Act Amendment, which was notified by the government today, is, no doubt, a step in the right direction. However, markets, which were expecting an end to the bad loan mess, didn't get the requisite comfort from the fine print.

The stressed loans resolution push which the government has undertaken through the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 will empower the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to directly intervene in settling bad loan cases.

While the RBI already has adequate general power under Section 35A to give directions to banks, the amendment to the Banking Regulation Act is being done to complement changes in the regulatory system following the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

In the Banking Regulation Act 1949, two more Sections got added – Section 35AA and section 35AB.

Under Section 35AA, the RBI gets the authority to direct banks to initiate an insolvency resolution process in respect of a defaulter, under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016.

The ordinance also inserts a new Section 35AB which again empowers the RBI to issue directions to banks for resolution of stressed assets.

The only change that today’s ordinance brings which was lacking in the existing arsenals like CDR (corporate debt restructuring), SDR (strategic debt restructuring) and S4A (Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets), is the power granted to RBI to micro-manage in settling bad loans. Therefore, the RBI being a regulator will now have a say in the valuation and haircut that is key to the resolution process. While the intervention of the regulator will spare banks from being misconstrued by vigilance agencies for taking a haircut, it will nevertheless involve the central bank in commercial decisions – which is not the domain of the regulator.

While this is a welcome first step in making the resolution mechanism more effective, it fails to address key issues. It is common knowledge that most of these assets will not fetch their book value when sold or liquidated. That brings us back to the core question of who pays for the haircut?

What is IBC

Under the IBC, if a company has defaulted on a loan payment, either the creditor or the debtor can approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) -- the adjudicating authority -- to be adjudged as bankrupt.

Historically, India had myriad regulations to deal with insolvency such as the Sick Industrial Companies Act, the Recovery of Debt Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI).

The IBC consolidates all these existing laws. The other merit of IBC is that it specifies a timeframe of 180 days after the process is initiated and an additional 90-day extension for resolving insolvency.

The process is carried out by creating a host of new institutions like insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies, information utilities and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and a regulator that will oversee these new entities.

Since IBC is still new, it is difficult to comment on its efficacy. But the Ordinance empowers the RBI to direct banks to take the IBC route to tackle defaulters. Now, the central bank can monitor specific cases, especially the difficult cases, even when the resolution process through the IBC is underway. Bankers would now pursue cases more aggressively perhaps under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India.

Stages of Resolution

There are, in fact, five stages in the resolution process through IBC. Once a loan default occurs, the lender will approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for initiating the resolution process. Then, the creditors will appoint an interim insolvency professional (IP) to take control of the debtor’s assets and company’s operations, collect financial information of the debtor from information utilities, and constitute the creditors’ committee.

Then, the committee has to take decisions regarding an insolvency resolution by a 75 percent majority. Once a resolution is passed, the committee has to decide on the restructuring process that could either be a revised repayment plan for the company, or liquidation of the assets of the company. If no decision is made during the resolution process, the debtor’s assets will be liquidated to repay the debt. Finally, the resolution plan will be sent to the tribunal for a final approval, and implemented once approved.

What today’s ordinance does is to ensure that through RBI’s active involvement, the timeline is adhered to and the differences between the lenders that might arise on the quantum of hair-cut (since most troubled cases have multiple lenders) is ironed out.

However, glitches remain. With the majority of the public sector banks severely short of capital, taking extra provision for speedier resolution of stressed assets may not be an option. Unless this issue gets convincingly addressed, it will not bring any sustainable respite to the beleaguered public sector banks.