Banking law amendment to make system effective to deal with bad loans: Lavasa

Moneycontrol News

Amendment in the banking law will make the system more effective in handling bad loans, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa said today.

"It was felt that there are some amendments which are required, which will enable everybody in the system, the banks, the regulator to take effective steps in dealing with the bad loans," Lavasa told reporters here.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, preparing the ground to take tough action against chronic bank loan defaulters.

The ordinance is likely to receive Presidential assent soon, Lavasa said.

The ordinance could allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal with bad loans on a case-to-case basis as opposed to following a set of broad guidelines and rules for all non-performing assets (NPAs).

"...So having discussed with every one, the government came to the conclusion that some changes would be necessary. That is why the Cabinet has decided," he said.

India’s banks have been beset with NPAs, loans that have turned bad. Total NPAs at the end of December 31, 2016 are estimated to have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore.

Lavasa, however, did not give an estimate of the number on how much of NPA will go down.

"We hope resolution of bad loans would begin after the proposed amendment. I don't think the bad loan situation has worsened. It has improved in some of sectors like power and road," he said.