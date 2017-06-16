Bankers given 15 days to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against 6 stressed accounts

Moneycontrol News

Bankers have been given 15 days to take legal recourse on the six stressed accounts to be admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The Reserve Bank of India had provided banks the names of six stressed accounts to the banks yesterday.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the banking regulator identified 12 stressed accounts, accounting for 25 percent of the total bad loans in the banking sector, to be immediately resolved under the IBC.

The 6 of the 12 companies, with a combined debt of about Rs 1.9 lakh crore, include Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel, Monnet Ispat, Alok Industries and Electrosteel Steels.

"The RBI has given us a short time of 15 days to get going with the legal process. We will waste no time and meet with the JLF (joint lenders' forum) to discuss a resolution plan," said a banker.

Lenders will arrange multiple meetings in the next few days to refer the cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Overall lender's loan exposure to these six companies account for over Rs 5,000 crore. And more than 60 percent these accounts have been recognised as NPAs by the lenders.

Bhushan Steel is one of the borrowers with the highest exposure of debt worth Rs 43,500 crore, followed by Bhushan Power and Steel at Rs 37,400 crore, Essar Steel at nearly Rs 32,000 crore, Alok Industries at Rs 22,075 crore, Monnet Ispat at Rs 12,115 crore and Eletrosteel Steels at Rs 10,273 crore.

Once these cases are referred to the IBC, the lenders to these companies would need to set up a committee that will come up with a resolution plan within 180 days or 6 months.

If 180 days aren't sufficient, there is an extended time of period of 90 days (a total of 270 days), post which the borrowing entity will go into liquidation.

Bankers are likely to get the list of the next 6 accounts within the next few days.

“We estimate a couple of large steel companies account for around 50 percent of this and the rest of the names are from textile and construction sectors,” Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

Once admitted at the NCLT, the lenders will appoint an insolvency professional to take control of the management and suggest a resolution plan with a 75 percent approval of creditors' Committee.