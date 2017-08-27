App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 22, 2017 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank unions plan to meet PM Modi next month; Tuesday strike disrupts banking transactions

The nationwide strike called upon by nine bank unions on Tuesday saw major participation of nearly 10 lakh employees and officers of public sector banks across 10,300 branches in the country.

ByBeena Parmar
Bank unions plan to meet PM Modi next month; Tuesday strike disrupts banking transactions

Bank unions have sought to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the morcha it plans to hold on September 15, to put forth their concerns over the consolidation and merger of public sector banks.

The nationwide strike called upon by nine bank unions on Tuesday saw major participation of nearly 10 lakh employees and officers of public sector banks across 10,300 branches in the country.

All cheque clearing operations, financial and cash transactions and other routine daily banking services were stopped due to the strike. Though ATMs were operational, some ran out of cash by noon as there were no replenishments.

Government treasury, foreign exchange, remittances, import and export bill transactions and sanction of loans among other services were also impacted.

CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA (All India Banks’ Employees Association) said, “We were happy to see more young officers also participate in the protest and that helped us put forth the message. The present political culture has ignored the bank unions’ views but there will be a long term confrontation on the same. We plan to meet the Prime Minister Modi post the September 15 morcha to put forth our points.”

The unions plan to hold a rally in New Delhi with the help of around one lakh employees and officers.

"Normally in the three clearing grids functioning from South, West and North - Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi - on an average about 40 lakh cheques and instruments worth about Rs 22,000 crore are transacted per day. This has been affected in a big way as a result of the employees' stir," Venkatachalam said.

New private sector banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank skipped participation in the strike while old private sector lenders such as Federal bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, South Indian bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank among others, participated in the strike.

Among the 17-point charter of unions’ demands, the major ones include government's denial of adequate capital to public sector banks, thus creating conditions for privatization, merger and consolidation of banks and problem of resolution of large bad loans.

tags #Bank mergers #bank privatisation #bank strike #Business #HDFC Bank #ICICI Bank #Narendra Modi #NPAs #Prime Minister

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.