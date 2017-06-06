Bank of Baroda to train 2,500 employees to build future leaders

Government-owned Bank of Baroda has identified about 2,500 employees for training in leadership programmes to build them for bigger roles in future.

"The biggest challenge in HR (human resource) for a public sector bank is succession planning and, secondly to create a leadership pipeline. In our bank, we have identified [a total of] 2,500 resources from every level and they have been put through extensive training, not in banking but in leadership [roles] as to what will be required of them in their current role and the immediate next role…So, when my GMs (general managers) retire, I have a replacement ready,” said a senior executive of Bank of Baroda.

The executive said the bank has called upon external management institutes through RFPs (request for proposals) and invited bids from them to participate and provide the required training. It has identified four institutes among whom it has finalised two.

Last year, the public sector lender, which has a total of over 52,000 employees, introduced a comprehensive Leadership Development Initiative ‘WeLead’, based on behavioural competencies with the objective of building a robust and sustainable pipeline of leaders for the future. This initiative fell under four programmes -- Baroda Senior Leadership Programme for officers in scales VI & VII; Baroda Emerging Leaders Programme for officers in Scales V; Baroda rising stars programme for officers in scales IV and Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Scholars Programme for officers in scales I, II & III.

"We also have the ‘Life-cycle’ concept that before taking over or just after taking over a particular role, our employees will be put through a comprehensive training. We thought can we do this to make our people more competent and effective," said another official, adding that due to massive retirement, the bank saw a gap and because of this the programme has been designed to take over bigger roles than what they are doing right now.

“A middle level employee with sufficient seniority should be knowing more about credit, customer relations, people management, team management and adequate knowledge on technology,” he added.

After PS Jayakumar, former Citi banker, took charge as the MD and CEO of the bank in October 2015, he has been trying to transform the bank in many ways.

The bank has also completed the promotion process on April 1 itself, which otherwise was a struggle for 3-4 months of the first half of the financial year.

In 2015, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pointed out the “missing middle” crisis in public sector banks owing to freezing of recruitments in the 1990s which is leading to large retirements at the senior management level in top public sector banks.

The then RBI Deputy Governor KC Chakrabarty had called this is as a “retirement decade” and this has been the case as banks have been witnessing large retirements in the past two years, which is creating a vaccum in banks’ leadership roles.