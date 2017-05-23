Bank of Baroda plans to raise funds to shore up tier-1 capital

Moneycontrol News

Government-owned Bank of Baroda is exploring a number of options to raise capital including issue of additional tier-1 bonds, qualified institutional placement (QIP) and monetising its investments in up to two of its non-core assets.

Without giving the quantum, a senior official at Bank of Baroda said the bank plans to issue perpetual bonds and if required bring out a QIP in the next quarter or two to shore up its tier-1 capital given that it has good valuations.

"Market conditions are better now and valuations are also good because the true financial performance is reflected."

Current norms under Basel III require banks to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 9 percent (plus 1.25 percent of counter cyclical buffer) and a Tier-I ratio of 7 percent.

Bank of Baroda’s CAR on a standalone basis stands at a comfortable 12.24 percent, much above the mandate. While its tier-1 capital ratio stood at 9.93 percent with common equity tier-1 at 8.98 percent.

CAR is a measure of a bank’s financial strength, expressed as a ratio of capital to risk-weighted assets.

Recently, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank raised Rs 5,800 crore and Rs 8,000 crore via QIP and issue of perpetual bonds, respectively.

Earlier this month, country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) also said it plans to raise funds through the follow-on public offer or QIP in the current fiscal. The Board has given an approval to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore.

Similarly, Bank of India has taken shareholders’ approval to raise as much as Rs 10,000 crore through the issue of both equity and debt instruments while other lenders who have either taken approval or are in the process of seeking approval include Oriental Bank of Commerce, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank among others.

Given that the government is conditioning its capital infusion based on performance, most public sector banks will require to raise capital from the market to meet their provisioning needs as well as comply with the capital adequacy requirements under the Basel III norms.

PS Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda has said that the bank will not require funding from the government and will raise capital for growth.

In a post results interaction, Jayakumar said that the bank has valued non-core businesses at around Rs 5,000-Rs 6000 crore. This includes stake in UTI Mutual Fund and in NSE.

It will look at a partial sale of stake in UTI Mutual Fund, where it holds 18.3 percent, and its mutual fund wholly-owned subsidiary Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company, in this fiscal year, but declined to put a number on the asset sale.

The Mumbai-based bank last week reported a turnaround in net profit at Rs 154.72 crore for the March quarter as provisions for bad loans witnessed a significant decline. A year ago, the bank had reported a huge loss of Rs 3,230 crore.

Jayakumar said he expects domestic loans to grow by 15 percent in FY18.