Bank deposits remain healthy beating expectation of post-demonetisation dip

Moneycontrol News

Lenders anticipating a drop in deposits following demonetisation are in for a surprise. A study conducted by the Reserve Bank of India shows the deposit growth has been stable.

In fact, deposits have posted healthy growth over the last year or so, and the year-on-year growth every fortnight has mostly stayed above 10 percent, according to an article in the Financial Express today.

Banks, which had seen a rush of inflows due to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes expected deposits to mellow down later.

However, on June 9, the aggregate deposits stood at Rs 105.78 lakh crore, maintaining a healthy average. On December 23 right after demonetisation, total deposits were Rs 104.69 lakh crore compared to average Rs 90 lakh crore before the event.

Lenders expected a maximum of 40 percent of the deposits to remain with them. However, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya observed that over 65 percent of the deposits remained.

SBI's growth on deposits grew by Rs 4 lakh - from Rs 20.41 lakh crore to Rs 20.45 lakh crore - by March 2017.

Private banks such as HDFC expect the growth rate to rise above the current 30 percent. However, ICICI bank witnessed a fall in deposit base.

There has been an increase in the CASA (current account and savings account) deposits in private banks. Overall, PSU banks reported an increase of 400 basis points in their CASA ratio 2016-17, which could restore their margins.