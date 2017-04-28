Bank branches shrink as digital banking grows

You may soon see your bank getting smaller in size and lesser in sight as the need for physical presence of banks is reducing gradually.

Bank branches are undergoing a major operational and structural change as the digital banking channels gain prominence and branches are used less by customers.

More and more banks are now opting for smaller branches and pushing mobile and internet channels given the rising costs in terms of set up, operations and other costs while tending to each customer. Hence, future branch expansion by banks will get leaner in structure.

Increased efficiencies with the rise in digital banking has helped HDFC Bank, country’s second largest private lender by asset size, to slow its branch additions from an average of 400 to now about 200 branch per year.

Its branch network expanded to 4,715, up from 4,520 branches in March 2016. This has also led to less recruitment and cutting their employee costs by 4 percent.

Paresh Sukthankar, Deputy Managing Director at HDFC Bank said, "It is fair to say that we will open new branches at a slower pace and it will be at an annual rate of 200 or lower rather than the average we saw earlier. Our people needs will also be lower due to the transaction efficiency so it’s also fair to say that our employee count will be around current levels or lower and not grow at the pace it was growing earlier."

With technology, banks are also able to provide complementary customer relationship services at ATMs or bank kiosks by facilitating video or audio-based customer care to provide face-to-face contact whenever required.

The newly formed IDFC Bank said it will focus on physical presence in the form of touch points and banking outlets rather than full-fledged branches.

IDFC Bank’s branches will gradually expand from 74 to 200 in three years while the corporate banking outlets will see multi-fold increase from 350 to 2000. The 8000 points of presence in the form of merchant points, micro ATMs and Aadhaar pay outlets will increase to 1 lakh in three years.

"Fewer customers are using branches and we want to use the digital channels such as Aadhaar enabled machines...We are extending our reach both through digital and non-branch physical points," said Rajiv Lall, MD and CEO of IDFC Bank.

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) set up nearly 400 tech learning centres two years ago to educate customers and employees on various digital and tech channels used by banks to encourage more and more customers to use these convenient, self-service, tech-channels for their routine transactions instead of queuing up at branches.

South-based old generation private lenders Karur Vysya Bank and Federal Bank are also reworking on a different operational structure with mini branches of smaller size of about 600-800 square feet (from 1,200-1,800 square feet), only to on-board customers.

Similarly, the new-age private lender IndusInd Bank said it will focus on reducing average branch size by 48 percent and thereby average costs would reduce by 36 percent.

On average, a branch banking transaction costs a bank about Rs 40-50 per customer, while an internet or mobile transaction brings down the costs to Rs 15-30 per customer.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s chief Uday Kotak, said, “ We see the ease opening accounts dramatically easing and combined it with an on-mobile facility. You can open an account anytime 24-by-7 even in the middle of the night from anywhere. That is the flexibility…You can use “811” (the bank’s new mobile app) as a wallet, a banking account, an app to a full-fledged branch banking.”

According to a report in the United States, though small in number, the total number of US bank branches is down by 3.5 percent from peak levels and that there is more satisfaction of customers with branch visits.

While this service industry focuses on customer satisfaction, given the need of banking in India and as banks are strained for profitability, competition and cost cutting will play a balance with gradual changes in the mode of delivery of the financial services.