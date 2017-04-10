App
Apr 10, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina pitches for more trade channels with India

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina pitches for more trade channels with India

Bangladesh is looking to open more trade channels with India, widen foootprint of Border Haats and open up routes that were closed during the 1965 war, visiting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today.

Hasina, on a four-day visit to India, called upon Indian industry houses to invest in Bangladesh, especially in infrastructure projects, power and energy, transport, manufacturing, food and agricultural processing sectors.

At a meeting organised by business chambers here, she said Bangladesh is planning to open more channels of trade, enhance Border Haats and open routes which were closed during the 1965 war, steps that will help take bilateral trade to the next level.

"To facilitate further investments, a One Stop Service Act is currently being finalised. I urge Indian investors to consider possible investments in Bangladesh in infrastructure projects, power and energy, food and agro processing, manufacturing and transport sectors," Hasina said.

Speaking in Bengali, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister took potshots at her opposition parties, saying there were charges that she was going to sell off the country to India.

Observing that economic conditions of South Asia should improve, she termed poverty as the common enemy of both India and Bangladesh, calling for a joint fight "to ensure a better life for our people".

The Prime Minister also pointed out that regional and sub-regional cooperation also opens up connectivity to expand the market.

