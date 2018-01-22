Bajaj Allianz General chatbot debuts on Amazon Alexa

Private general insurance company Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's chatbot ‘BOING’ has made its debut on Amazon’s Alexa. The company is the first in the Indian insurance industry to use Amazon’s cloud based voice service Alexa, which is available on Amazon’s Echo.

Through this move, the company aims to redefine the customer experience and provide them with instant customer query resolution and FAQ’s in voice format. The company also announced an additional feature of linking of Aadhaar and PAN card to the insurance policy on BOING chatbot.

BOING is an Artificial Intelligent Chatbot service platform that the company recently launched. It offers 24/7 customer assistance and instantly responds to customer queries.

As of now, BOING on Alexa will address generic insurance related queries and very soon it will also respond to policy specific queries that require authentication of the policyholder.

For instance, they can locate branch, locate hospital or workshop without any authentication required. In the next phase, services like registering a motor & extended warranty claim, renewing motor policy, getting soft copy of the policy, checking policy status & claim status (health and motor), etc. will be enabled.

BOING will be added as a skill within Alexa’s skill set enabling customers to interact with BOING through voice enabled commands. For instance, customers can ask their Amazon Echo Device, 'Alexa, ask BOING what is non claim bonus?. Alexa will immediately reply to the command.

Initially, BOING on Alexa will answer insurance related queries which don’t require any authentication and can be accessed by anyone, soon policy servicing related features like registering a claim, status of policy/claim, getting the soft copy of the policy, which require policyholder authentication will be rolled out.

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “The next wave of digitalization will be driven by ‘voice’ which will make the customer interaction even simpler and will take their experience to the next level. Through this move, our aim is to improve customer experience by being present where they are."

The general queries on insurance can be accessed by anyone even if that person is not a policyholder. Queries related to policy of the customer will have an authentication process before which Alexa will respond to the query.