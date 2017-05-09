Audit firms ready to offer 25-30% pay hike to execs to join GST teams

Moneycontrol News

At the onset, the biggest beneficiaries of the goods and services tax, which is set for a July 1 roll out, seem to be the GST professionals. According to The Economic Times, they will be getting massive mid-term bonuses along with 25-30 percent salary hikes on an average.

GST's implementation has created new opportunities for professional services firms who can help their clients better understand the changes that will come about with the indirect tax reform and how to deal with them.

There is, however, a shortage of professionals who can manage the new tax system and grasp the unique concept of duality of rights of Centre and states. Due to this, consultancy firms are trying to attract in house talent to shift to their GST teams promising better pay and attractive bonuses.

Consultancy firms like EY,PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and Grant Thornton are wooing executives with a 25-30 percent hike in salary if they agree to join the GST teams. Generally, the increments on an average received in the big four audit firms was around 12 percent this year.

The GST has not been easy on the auditing firms though. With mounting pressure from the clients, as the rollout date comes closer, the executives have to be in office for extended hours due to increased work flow.

Many executives working for the big four, have shifted to the GST teams from various departments like assurance, advisory or even the direct tax team. GST experts are also being brought in from the branches abroad.

Altogether, over 2,500 executives are working with the GST teams in the big four. Each firm is planning to increase the number of people in the GST teams by 30-35 percent.