HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 27, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Auctioned, allotted coal blocks fetch states Rs 4,109.3 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total revenue of Rs 4,109.3 crore has accrued to states, including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, from auctioned and allotted coal blocks till November.

Of the total revenue of Rs 4,109 crore, Rs 2,543 crore are generated from the auctioned coal blocks, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"Total revenue generated for state governments from coal mines allotted and auctioned under the Coal Mines (SP) Act, 2015 till November 2017 is Rs 4,109.31 crore, out of which revenue generated from auctioned mines is Rs 2,543.3 crore," the minister said.

According to the minister, 31 coal mines have been allocated by way of auction to private and public companies for specified end users. Goyal further said that against the target of 433.4 million tonnes (mt), the overall coal output in April-November of this fiscal was 396.5 mt.

"A positive growth of 2 per cent has been achieved during this period compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when the overall production was 388.68 mt," the minister stressed.

Less demand of fossil fuel in January-July resulted in accumulation of coal stock on the mines of state-owned Coal India (CIL). "So, the production was restricted in the early part of 2017-18," Goyal said, adding that thereafter as demand of the dry fuel picked up, all efforts are being made to enhance the coal output.

