App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 04, 2018 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

ATM operators see Rs 120 cr bounty in Rs 200-note recalibration

There are nearly 2.4 lakh automatic teller machines (ATMs), which includes around 30,000 cash recyclers. A cash recycler machine can dispense and accept cash.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Banks have started recalibrating the cash vending machines (ATMs) to dispense the new Rs 200 banknotes which were introduced last August.

There are nearly 2.4 lakh automatic teller machines (ATMs), which includes around 30,000 cash recyclers. A cash recycler machine can dispense and accept cash.

According to industry experts, the overall recalibration process may cost banks Rs 100-120 crore.

"We started recalibration a few days back with some banks. We have done about a few thousand ATMs for about five-six banks," ATM manufacturer and service provider NCR Corporation India managing director Navroze Dastur said.

related news

Each ATM has four cassettes and banks decide on which denomination of the currency is to be put in each of them and then accordingly recalibration is done, he said.

The process will require an engineer to visit each ATM location and recalibrate one of the cassettes to accommodate the Rs 200 notes, Dastur said.

Hitachi Payment Services managing director Loney Antony said "based on the banks' direction we have been recalibrating the cassette for Rs 2000 for Rs 200 notes now. Over time, the current mix of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes will move to Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes."

He said the process started a few months back and only 4,000 of the total of 2.4 lakh machines have so far been recalibrated.

Of the 2.4 lakh cash dispensing and cash recyclers machines, NCR has deployed close to 1.10 lakh ATMs. Hitachi has 55,000, which it has either deployed or managing it.

Dastur said the average cost of recalibrating ATMs is Rs 3,000-4,000, taking the total cost of 2 lakh ATMs would be around Rs 100 crore.

It could be noted that before this, banks had undertaken a massive recalibration exercise after the November 2016 note-ban.

The Reserve Bank had then asked banks to recalibrate their ATMs in a very short duration to accommodate new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

"This time there is no emergency or rush. It is going to be a better and planned activity, spread over a larger number of days. If it is a planned one then it is a 90 days activity," Dastur added.

tags #Economy

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.