App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 16, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assocham seeks 10% import duty on chemical pulp

According to a statement by the body, the move will help create jobs and promote overall economic development of the country's vast rural hinterland housing pulpwood plantations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Industry body Assocham today urged the Centre to impose 10 per cent customs duty on import of hardwood chemical pulp and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) to encourage domestic pulp production.

According to a statement by the body, the move will help create jobs and promote overall economic development of the country's vast rural hinterland housing pulpwood plantations.

"These measures would help energise creation of sustainable sources of fibre required by the Indian pulp and paper industry," Assocham said.

The statement on BCTMP was part of the industry body's pre-budget recommendations on indirect taxes submitted to the Union government.

related news

The industry body has also sought policy measures to facilitate private sector participation in plantation development programmes.

Besides, the chamber has recommended that import of capital goods required by the paper and paperboard industry for technological up-gradation, especially aimed at environmental protection and for compliance with the Corporate Responsibility for Environmental Protection (CREP), be permitted at "nil" rate of customs duty.

It has suggested that exports by manufactures, who have adopted environment-friendly technology, be granted additional incentives such as cash incentive of 5 per cent of free on board (FOB) value.

It is estimated that more than 1.25 million metric tonnes (MMT) of pulp, approximately valued at USD 710 million (about Rs 4,600 crore), is imported into India each year.

Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said instead of generating sizeable employment opportunities within the country, millions of jobs are being exported to the nations from where pulp is imported.

The Assocham justified customs duty exemption on import of softwood pulp, saying it cannot be grown in India and thus its requirement will have to be met through shipments from abroad.

tags #Assocham #chemical pulp #import

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.