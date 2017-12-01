Assam looking to attract foreign investments in 297 projects: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government is looking to attract foreign investments in about 297 potential projects of ports, logistics parks, river transport and tourism, State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here today.

The government recently held roadshows in Japan, South Korea and Singapore to attract investments, Sarma said.

"We have distributed the project profiles to investors in the three countries," Sarma told PTI after presenting the Singapore roadshow today.

Sarma also said Guwahati was gearing up for air connectivity with Singapore, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"We are getting very favourable response and there is a renewed interest in Assam. Commercial viability of flights between Guwahati, Singapore and Dhaka is being discussed at an advanced level, said Sarma.

"We are hopeful of starting the Guwahati- Singapore flights next year," he added.

As for now, Guwahati has flights to Bangkok while flights to and fro Bhutan are being considered.

Sarma, who led a seven-person delegation, said the roadshow was part of promoting the 'Advantage Assam conclave' to be held February 3-4.