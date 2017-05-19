App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 19, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As liquidity rises, gold smuggling regains momentum: Report

According to the research firm GFMS, smuggled gold supply had fallen between November 2016 and mid-March 2017.

As liquidity rises, gold smuggling regains momentum: Report

Moneycontrol News

As the cash flow increases in the economy, gold smuggling, too, is on the rise. Gold smuggling had reduced after demonetisation due to lack of low liquidity.

According to research firm GFMS, smuggled gold supply had fallen between November 2016 and mid-March 2017.

As per the research, illegal gold was nearly 1.3 tonnes a week in last quarter of 2016. In the last few weeks of the current quarter, this number rose to 1.9 tonnes a week.

The ‘havala premium’ for getting dollars unofficially – needed to finance gold smuggling – is now at normal 3 percent. During demonetisation, this premium was near 5.6-6 percent in December.

Due to high premium, dollar was not available in the black market during the cash ban period.

According to a Business Standard report, even with high payment, the inflows were happening. This was to keep alive the smuggling chain.

While the smuggling is once again on the rise, analysts do not see much space for it to grow. “We see room for growth as very limited, due to the cash transaction limit of Rs 300,000, which naturally creates a fear of being caught when using cash above this limit. Nevertheless, this is currently more popular in tier-3 cities than in tier-1 cities," Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst for precious metals at GFMS told Business Standard.

The gold smuggling has been on a rise due to import duty on gold. In 2013, import duty had risen to 10 percent, which led to smuggling in range of 150-100 tonne every year since then.

tags #black market #demonetisation #dollar #Economy #GFMS #Gold #gold smuggling

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.