As domestic output slides, govt steps up supervision of ONGC and Oil India

Moneycontrol News

Contributing 70 percent to the country's crude output, ONGC and Oil India are crucial to India's oil production. Now, the government wants to make these state-owned companies more accountable and boost production by setting up panels headed by bureaucrats to supervise their workings.

The Oil Ministry’s technical arm has ordered that review committees be created "for the purpose of management of oil and gas resources of nomination fields," according to a report in The Economic Times.

A May 25 order stipulates that each committee will be chaired by the Director General of the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and include one more DGH official and top executives of the oil company.

The panel will be empowered to review everything from work programmes to budgets for exploration and performance of oil fields.

It will also review collaboration with licensees or contractors of other areas.

ONGC and Oil India have been directed to implement the committee’s decisions and update on the progress of implementation.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently admitted that there wasn’t much scrutiny of ONGC and Oil India fields, something which he planned to change.

The decision to step up supervision comes at a time when the country is battling limited domestic production capacity. ONGC and Oil India have been unable to stop the slide in domestic production.

ONGC’s Bombay High oil wells, which are over 50-years-old, contribute the biggest share of India’s oil production but its contribution to the economy has been falling steadily.