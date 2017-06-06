App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 06, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Subramanian urges caution over cattle slaughter ban

While governments were free to devise social policies, they have to be attentive towards economic impact of such policies, he said.

Arvind Subramanian urges caution over cattle slaughter ban

Moneycontrol News

As the debate on cattle slaughter intensifies, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian has urged caution as such policies may have an adverse impact on the livestock industry.

“If social policies impede the workings of the livestock market, the impact on the economics of livestock farming could be considerable,” he said National Academy of Agricultural Sciences’ Foundation Day Lecture, according to a report in The Financial Express.

While governments were free to devise social policies, they have to be attentive towards economic impact of such policies, he said.

The Environment  Ministry had last month issued a notification prohibiting the sale and purchase of livestock for slaughter in animal markets across the country. While states saw the move as disrespecting India’s federal system by taking away the authority of the state on such matters, others saw it as an indirect ban on beef consumption.

Taking an economist’s view on the subject Subramanian said that the destiny of livestock farming would depend on the ‘terminal value’ of assets which was the unproductive livestock in this case.

As terminal value is derived from the possible future outcome from the asset, social policies like the ban would bring it down. A decrease in terminal value would affect private returns and thus, also make livestock farming less profitable, Subramanian said.

It was possible for such social policies to distress social returns further as unproductive livestock with no terminal value would result into more stray cattle which people would have to look after lest it led to spreading of diseases.

Cattle can presently be bought only by agriculturalists producing an undertaking that the cattle would not be slaughtered. On the other hand, livestock meant to be slaughtered have to be sourced only from animal farms.

tags #Beef Ban #Economy #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.