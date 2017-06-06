Arvind Subramanian urges caution over cattle slaughter ban

Moneycontrol News

As the debate on cattle slaughter intensifies, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian has urged caution as such policies may have an adverse impact on the livestock industry.

“If social policies impede the workings of the livestock market, the impact on the economics of livestock farming could be considerable,” he said National Academy of Agricultural Sciences’ Foundation Day Lecture, according to a report in The Financial Express.

While governments were free to devise social policies, they have to be attentive towards economic impact of such policies, he said.

The Environment Ministry had last month issued a notification prohibiting the sale and purchase of livestock for slaughter in animal markets across the country. While states saw the move as disrespecting India’s federal system by taking away the authority of the state on such matters, others saw it as an indirect ban on beef consumption.

Taking an economist’s view on the subject Subramanian said that the destiny of livestock farming would depend on the ‘terminal value’ of assets which was the unproductive livestock in this case.

As terminal value is derived from the possible future outcome from the asset, social policies like the ban would bring it down. A decrease in terminal value would affect private returns and thus, also make livestock farming less profitable, Subramanian said.

It was possible for such social policies to distress social returns further as unproductive livestock with no terminal value would result into more stray cattle which people would have to look after lest it led to spreading of diseases.

Cattle can presently be bought only by agriculturalists producing an undertaking that the cattle would not be slaughtered. On the other hand, livestock meant to be slaughtered have to be sourced only from animal farms.