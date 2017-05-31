Arun Jaitley inaugurates Telangana solar plant, Karna windmill project

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley inaugurated a grid-connected solar power plant of 16 MW capacity at the Ordinance Factory in Telangana's Medak.

He also dedicated a 9 MW capacity windmill project installed at Dammur in Karnataka at a cost of Rs 53 crore by BEML, a defence PSU.

Jaitley dedicated both the two projects through video- link at an event here.

The solar power plant at Medak has been set up at a cost of Rs 105 crore by Bharat Electronics Limited.

The plant has been set up for captive consumption of the factory, on 80 acres of spare land available with it, making it self-sufficient not only for its power requirement but also reduced carbon footprint, the Defence Ministry said.

With commissioning of 9MW windmill project at Dammur, BEML would be able to meet 68 per cent of its energy requirement through it.

At the event, Jaitley also presented 'excellence awards' to various defence PSUs.

The excellence awards in the institutional category for 2014-15 was given to Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad while the award for 2015-16 was conferred on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru.

The 'best performance' award in exports for 2014-15 was given to Goa Shipyard Limited while the award for 2015-16 was conferred on Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru.