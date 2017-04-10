App
Apr 07, 2017 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Around 65,000 cos in Mumbai migrated to GST: Service Tax Dept

Approximately 65,000 firms, out of around one lakh, in Mumbai zone have already migrated to the GST so far, a senior Service Tax department official said.

The department is hopeful that all those who have not yet migrated, will do so by the month-end. The last date for migration to GST is April 30 (which is the last date for migration to GST).

"So far, around 65,000 assessees comprising large-scale service providers, medium and small scale service providers have migrated to GST and we hope that the remaining ones will do so by the month-end," the official told PTI here today.

"We are expecting all those assessees, who have not yet migrated to GST as yet, to do so by the month-end," he added.

Service Tax department in Mumbai is divided into seven commissionerates.

In Service Tax-V commissionerate alone, around 4,500 firms have already migrated to GST and the department is expecting that the remaining 2,000 firms will migrate to GST shortly.

Meanwhile, Service Tax-V commissionerate, Mumbai kicked off a three-day GST Migration Mela here today. The idea is to assist and hand hold the service tax assessees for migration to GST.

tags #Business #Economy #Goods and Services Tax #GST #GST Migration Mela #Service tax #Service Tax-V commissionerate

