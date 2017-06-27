Are you a businessman? 4 important things to do before GST rollout

Moneycontrol News

With GST-rollout just around the corner, here's a last-minute checklist that will help businesses prepare for the new tax regime.

GST Registration

Businesses supplying taxable items and services need to be registered in all states. Unregistered entities will have to get registered in the specific states from which supplies are made.

IT Systems

Invoice-issuing systems will have to be updated to incorporate new tax structures. Equip IT systems with correct tax codes, customer-centric information and conditions to issue invoices from July 1.

Train Your Employees

Educate employees, supply chain partners, business verticals and vendors about the amended tax laws. Ensure they are trained well to ensure tax compliance.

Assess Product Pricing

Anti-profiteering provisions, impact on tax credits and revised margins for supply chain partners call for companies to reset the prices of goods.

Assess the overall impact of GST before taking any decisions on pricing.

Amend your contracts with vendors and customers accordingly.