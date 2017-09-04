App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 04, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aptitude test for JEE Advanced: Shelved for now

For final admission into the IITs based on JEE Advanced, a student must be among the top 20 percentile in their respective boards, a cut-off for which is released by the authorities every year.

ByM Saraswathy
Aptitude test for JEE Advanced: Shelved for now
M Saraswathy
M Saraswathy
Special Correspondent | Moneycontrol

The much-touted aptitude test that was to be a part of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for entry into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has been shelved, sources with knowledge of the matter said. JEE Advanced which will go completely online from next year is expected to have a similar exam pattern as this year.

“The idea of having an aptitude test was to look at whether an individual has the specific skill-set to get enrolled into an IIT and stay put for the next four years. But we were not able to come to a consensus on whether it will be part of the JEE Advanced exam and if it would have any practical aspect,” said an official close to the development.

From next year, JEE Advanced will go completely online, the details of which will be available in due course. In a statement, IIT Madras director and joint admission board 2017 Chairman Bhaskar Ramamurthi had said that JEE (Advanced) will be conducted online from 2018 onwards.

Under the advice of the then Human Resource Development Minister Kapil Sibal, a new pattern for JEE was launched in 2013 wherein the marks of the Class XII board examinations were to be considered. Further, All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) was scrapped and JEE Mains were introduced with 40 percent weightage for Class XII marks.

The JEE examination was split into two parts, JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Those who secure a rank among the top 2.2 lakh students are eligible for the JEE Advanced examination which is the entry criteria for getting admission into the IITs.

For final admission into the IITs based on JEE Advanced, a student must be among the top 20 percentile in their respective boards, a cut-off for which is released by the authorities every year. Here, an aptitude test was to be added to look into the basic knowledge of engineering concepts by students and to also gauge whether they would be able to cope with the system.

However, sources said that the test may be reconsidered in the future if they are able to find a provider for this and there is also a possibility of including it as a part of the JEE Advanced exam.

tags #Economy #education

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.