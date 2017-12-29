App
Dec 29, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

April-November fiscal deficit at Rs 6.1 lakh crore: Here's how experts reacted

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Care Ratings, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India and Abhishek Upadhyay, Senior Economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership shared their views and readings on April-November fiscal deficit number.

CNBC TV18

Sabnavis said goods and services tax (GST) revenue collections have been disappointing.

He further said that non-tax revenues have been low due to demonetisation.

According to Ghosh, 3.2 percent deficit would have been very challenging in FY18.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

