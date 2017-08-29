App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 28, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Appetite for telecom spectrum only by early 2019: COAI

Telecom regulator Trai today began the process of consultation for next round of spectrum auction across nine bands which include 60 per cent of the unsold radiowaves in last auction and 275 megahertz from two new 5G bands.

Appetite for telecom spectrum only by early 2019: COAI

Appetite for spectrum is likely to be felt only by late next year or early 2019 as telecom operators are taking stock of their holdings amid ongoing consolidation, cellular industry body COAI said today.

Telecom regulator Trai today began the process of consultation for next round of spectrum auction across nine bands which include 60 per cent of the unsold radiowaves in last auction and 275 megahertz from two new 5G bands.

It has also sought fresh views on valuation methodology for the prized 700 MHz, a band that found no takers in the last auction given the reserve or base price of Rs 11,485 crore per MHz in 2016.

COAI Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI that having a clear roadmap for spectrum auction is important but the larger question is around when the auctions will actually happen and how the entire strategy syncs with the new telecom policy being drafted by the Department of Telecom.

"If Trai wants to start the consultation process, there is no harm... The question is when will the auction actually happen and how the pricing and modalities fit with the new telecom policy," he said.

The sector is undergoing massive consolidation and there are issues around "rationalising and normalising" of spectrum holdings as two telcos merge, he pointed out.

"It is premature for them (companies) to go and buy spectrum given the ongoing consolidation. I think, the appetite for spectrum will be felt in later part of 2018 or beginning of 2019," Mathews said.

In its consultation paper issued today, Trai has asked as to when the next round of auction should be held and whether it should be held in a "phased manner", that is, auction for some of the bands be held now and for other bands later.

Trai noted that the telecom industry is undergoing consolidation phase as some of telecom service providers have filed merger of their companies/licences while a few licensees have traded their entire spectrum holding and closed their services.

"DoT...has indicated that about Rs 3.08 lakh crore is due over the next 11 years on account of deferred payment plans opted by telcos for the purchase of spectrum rights in the recent auctions," Trai said.

Noting DoT's views that the telecom industry owes about Rs 4.60 lakh crore to various financial institutions and banks, Trai said that due to hyper competition, concerns have been expressed about the financial health of the sector, revenue growth and the capability of the companies to meet their contractual commitments.

tags #Economy #Telecom

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.