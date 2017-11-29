App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 29, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apac banks riddled with high private sector leverage: Moody's

Indian and Chinese banks are the most exposed to high corporate leverage risks, followed by those in Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea and Hong Kong, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global rating agency Moody's has said many banks in the Asia Pacific (Apac) region, including India, are exposed to high levels of private sector leverage, although the buildup of such debt has slowed down of late.

Indian and Chinese banks are the most exposed to high corporate leverage risks, followed by those in Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea and Hong Kong, it said.

"Elevated and rising private leverage represent a negative credit development for these banks, because this undermines the resilience of borrowers to economic shocks, and constitutes a structural banking system vulnerability," Moody's senior vice president Christine Kuo said in a report.

The report blames the high leverage levels in the region to the unusually long period of low interest rates.

related news

Private sector credit as a percentage of GDP rose in 12 of the 14 major Asian systems over the past decade, led by China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Vietnam.

Its vice-president and senior credit officer Eugene Tarzimanov noted that banks are not only exposed to direct default risks on their exposures, but also to an economy's broader adjustments to a debt overhang, including the risk of a slowdown and deep asset price corrections.

Vulnerabilities exist in the region's banking sector although the current slowdown in debt accumulation in most markets and higher economic growth expectations are both positive, said the report whcih covered Australia,China,Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

tags #Economy #India #Moodys #Private sector

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.