Apr 12, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Answered: All your questions about the daily revision of petrol, diesel prices

Petrol and diesel prices are soon going to be revised every day, in sync with international market rates.

Moneycontrol News

You've probably been hearing a lot about the government's plan to revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. But how does it affect you? Here's an overview:

What exactly is happening?

Petrol and diesel prices are soon going to be revised every day, in sync with international market rates. There has been talk of a daily price change for a long time, but the technology has only now been made available to state-run oil firms.

How often are petrol and diesel rates currently changed in India?

State fuel retailers currently revise rates on 1st and 16th of every month based on average international price of the fuel in the preceding fortnight.

Who is going to carry out this exercise?

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), which own over 95 percent of nearly 58,000 petrol pumps in the country.

When does the daily price revision begin?

May 1.

Where will it be implemented?

To begin with, daily revision of fuel prices will be implemented in Puducherry and Vizag in southern India, Udaipur in the West, Jamshedpur in the East and Chandigarh in the North.

What about the rest of the country?

Oil PSUs will initially launch a pilot for daily price revision in only the above mentioned five cities and gradually extend it to all over the country.

Why does it matter?

A shift to daily revision would mean that prices don't drop or rise sharply, as rates may only change by a few paise everyday and will not lead to a price shock for customers. It may also help the government avoid any political backlash as incremental price changes may go mostly unnoticed.

Is India ready?

With modern means of communication like social media available, communicating price revisions to petrol pumps may not be a problem.

However, the Petroleum Dealers Association has expressed concerns over back-end infrastructure at retail outlets to implement such a system. They have requested that the transition happen in a phased manner.

(With inputs from agencies)

