you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 16, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Angadias suspend ferrying of diamonds post GST raids

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angadias, or informal couriers, suspended their operations of ferrying diamonds from one place to another post the raids conducted by the authorities earlier this month over suspected tax evasion, reported The Economic Times

Moneycontrol reported the crackdown of angadias earlier this month where the sources said they received a tip-off from various agencies that angadias became active after the note-ban.

Angadias or informal courier and banking services were generally used by jewellers and diamond traders to transfer the goods to their peers, in order to evade tax.

GST officials told Moneycontrol they were expecting tax evasion, by this route, of over Rs 300 crore. The department has booked more than 200 angadia operators from Mumbai Central railway station.

The angadias, which ferry rough diamonds from Mumbai to Surat and polished diamonds back from Surat to Mumbai, have taken a step not to work until the situation cools down and they get clear guidelines from the government, sources told ET.

Experts told the paper the raids have disrupted trade, especially on exports. "The raids have caused extensive damage to the trade in general and the angadia community in particular," the expert added.

 The crackdown, however, took place at a time when the world demand for diamond started picking up. The export of cut and polished diamonds in December 2017 increased 7.68 percent to USD 1,592.30 million from a year ago's demand of USD 1,478.71 million.

tags #Economy #GST

