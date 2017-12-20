App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 20, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alternative assets industry in India worth $43 billion: Report

According to a Preqin report, with 221 private capital fund managers and 46 hedge fund managers based in the country, the alternative assets industry is a small but growing in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The alternative assets industry in India is worth USD 43 billion across private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and hedge funds, says a report.

With 221 private capital fund managers and 46 hedge fund managers based in the country, the alternative assets industry is a small but growing space in India, according to a Preqin report.

Compared to other major markets, the alternatives industry in India remains in its infancy, with other countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and Hong Kong notably more established with assets worth (USD 265 billion) and (USD 108 billion), respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of active private capital firms in the industry has increased annually, indicative of the growing and burgeoning industry in India.

related news

Mark O'Hare, Chief Executive at Preqin said that for an explanation, one needs to look at the level of development of the economy, with India having a GDP per capita of USD 6,600, while China at USD 15,400 and advanced European and North American economies at USD 40,000-60,000.

"This in turn highlights the potential growth for India's alternative assets industry. With GDP growing at 7 per cent per annum, this is likely to deliver a compounded growth in Indian alternative assets over the long term, as alternative assets participation rates in the economy converge on those of more developed economies," O'Hare added.

According to Preqin, private equity and venture capital (63 per cent) and infrastructure (62 per cent) are the most prominent asset classes among India-based investors.

The report further noted that of the India-based institutional investors, 60 per cent invest in at least one alternative asset class.

"This may be indicative of how many investors in India recognise the benefits of exposure to alternatives, which may include low correlation to traditional asset classes, such as equities and fixed income, and the potential for high risk- adjusted returns," the report added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.