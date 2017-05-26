All you need to know about the OPEC's oil pricing gimmicks

Moneycontrol News

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that caters to one-third of the world's oil requirement, along with non-OPEC countries Thursday extended a production cut aimed at tightening the market well into 2018.

Here is an account of what the deal entails for oil producing and consuming nations.

Why was the deal proposed?

To counter the US shale industry's sudden oil boom, the OPEC, in 2014, flooded the market with excess oil causing a supply glut. However, the move backfired with prices plunging steeply to almost USD 25 in early 2016 from more than USD 100 per barrel in 2014 .

This led the oil producing countries to propose production cuts starting December to firm oil prices back up to the current USD 50-55 per barrel-mark.

What is the current status of the deal?

The production cut has been extended by nine months and can persist up to a year. However, the extent of production cut is retained at 1.8 billion barrels per day.

Oil prices dropped more than 4 percent on the news Thursday as the market had been hoping oil producers could reach a last-minute deal to deepen the cuts or extend them further, until mid-2018, it said.

Which countries have stayed out of the deal?

Nigeria and Libya have not participated in the deal due to unrest following militant attacks. The attacks have hit oil production and damaged pipelines in Nigeria.

The US, which is the world's largest oil consumer, has also stayed out and instead become a strong competitor for the OPEC.

Equatorial Guinea has joined OPEC, cutting the number of non-OPEC countries down to 10.

What could be the repercussions of the deal for OPEC?

Competition from the US shale has toughened and is threatening OPEC's monopoly. Producers in the US raised output by more than 10 percent since mid-2016 to over 9.3 million bpd to take advantage of higher prices and the supply gap left by OPEC and its allies.

On the other hand, India, the third largest consumer of oil, is contemplating importing oil from US and Canada if OPEC countries continue the output cut.

Is a further extension likely?

According to OPEC President and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih the output cuts will be extended further when the signatories to the deal meet next in November.