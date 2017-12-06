App
Dec 06, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akshay Kumar to promote govt's flagship agri-schemes

The Union Agriculture Ministry has roped in the actor for television advertisements to intensify the publicity of the agri-schemes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will promote the government's flagship agriculture schemes like soil health card and crop insurance, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said today.

"The flagship schemes are meant for the benefit of farmers. We want to create more awareness so that farmers take advantage of them. We have roped in Akshay Kumar for TV ads for wider publicity of our schemes," the official told PTI.

Already, a TV ad on soil health card scheme is slated for release soon, he said.

Besides soil health card scheme, the actor will promote Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and others.

