Akhilesh Yadav raises questions over UP govt's loan waiver

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that Uttar Pradesh farmers had been cheated in the name of loan waiver and said the Yogi Adityanath government needed to answer questions in this regard.

Yadav's comments invited a terse reply from the ruling side with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya saying that the SP leader seemed depressed and "should take some rest".

"In the six months of the BJP government, where on one hand development has come to a standstill, on the other hand, the loans of the farmers have not been waived off. The Samajwadi government had opened the closed sugarmills, which had given huge relief to sugarcane farmers," Yadav said in a press release issued today.

The former chief minister claimed that to usher in happiness in the lives of the farmers, the previous SP government had worked to construct roads connecting the fields to the markets and mandis.

Speaking at an event at Kushinagar later, Yadav highlighted the work done during his tenure as chief minister.

"In a span of just 23 months, the world class Agra Expressway was built, and the Centre and the state government must move forward on the path shown by us, as constructing more roads increases the pace of development, and also enhances employment and progress," he said.

Reacting to Yadav's comments, UP Deputy Chief Minister Maurya hit back at an event in Hardoi.

"It seems that Akhilesh Yadav is in depression. If he takes a few days' rest, then he will become normal," Maurya said.