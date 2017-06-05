Air India should have been sold 15 years ago: FM Arun Jaitley

Moneycontrol News

The government will take a call on whether to privatise Air India (AI) to lower its increasing debt and add competition and quality.

"If private sector players participate in proposed Air India privatisation it will add to completion and quality," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in an interview.

Air India, the government-owned carrier, has over the years piled up debt of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

The airline has been running a loss due to high maintenance costs and lease rent. It barely made any operational profit in the past decade except in FY16, even fuel charges fell.

With banks refusing to convert their debt into equity and a long wait for the success of 2012's turnaround plan (TAP), Air India is facing challenges to fly.

Even though opening the sector for private players would increase competition and quality, it would require government to reduce its stake and rethink the privatisation rules in aviation sector.

With regard to any interest expressed by private player on AI, Finance Minister said, "I can't comment on interest expressed by any private players for Air India".

Apart from considering the possibility of privatizing Air India, the union civil aviation ministry has asked SBI Capital Markets to submit a report in three months reviewing TAP and airlines inability to reduce loss.

Among the "alternatives" to bring back AI, the government is taking stock of its immovable properties -- possibly to decide to put them on the block.

Air India has a market share of 62 percent in international travel, which can be of some value.

However, finding investors could be a concern due to Air India's high operating cost and piled-up debt.

Considering the current situation of Air India, Jaitley said, "We should have ideally exited Air India a decade and a half ago".