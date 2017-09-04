Air India offers 50% off on air tickets for students, senior citizens & army personnel

The airline's staff evacuated passengers from the flight after the bomb threat hoax

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to attract cutsomers, national carrier Air India has announced a 50 percent off on the base fare for students, army personnel, and senior citizens.

The airline announced the offer on Twitter last week along with terms and conditions to keep in mind to avail this offer.

One of the many riders includes that the passenger is required to buy the ticket at least 7 days prior to his or her travel. The offer is "subject to availability of seats" - meaning that it is based on the first-come-first-serve basis.

Here are the other terms & conditions:

> The students must be between 12 and 26 years, studying in India and enrolled educational institutions recognized, affiliated or aided by the state or the Centre.

> The army personnel is required to be an active military personnel. The offer is extended to their family members also.

> Senior citizen passengers are those above the age of 60.

Even without this offer, it seems that Air India is slowly getting back on track. They have launched new aircrafts, new destination lines - Stockholm to Copenhagen, Delhi to Ludhiana, etc.