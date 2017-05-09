Agriculture minister warns states to brace for poor monsoon

Moneycontrol News

Despite the Met department's prediction of a normal monsoon this year, the Centre is not taking any chances and has cautioned the state governments to prepare for the worst, according to report in The Hindu.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has written a letter to the chief ministers of all the states and Union Territories asking them to review their ability to deal with drought-like conditions should the South-West monsoon come a cropper. He has also directed them to set up drought management centres.

Many southern states are still reeling under water scarcity from poor rainfall last year, while others received plentiful rains leading to bumper production.

In its first stage forecast issued last month, the India Meteorological Department had predicted a normal monsoon with 96 percent average rainfall.

The agriculture minister also directed the States to check the availability of drought-resistant seeds and to set aside 25 per cent of funds received under centrally-sponsored schemes as flexi-funds to deal with the adverse impact of natural calamities.

The report quoted a source in the Ministry of Earth Sciences as saying that the minister’s note of caution could be based on past experience, where rains are not evenly distributed across the country even during a normal monsoon.

The monsoon is critical this year because, apart from ending a drought in the southern states, a good farm output will help keep prices under check. Food price pressures could build anew if El Nino disrupts the south-west monsoon this year.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)warned that the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the south-west monsoon in view of the rising probability of an El Nino event could have implications over food inflation.

A truant monsoon often ruins rural incomes, prompting demands for compensation and farm loan waivers. The new UP government had announced writing off of loans worth Rs 36,359 crore.