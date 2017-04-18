Agricultural crisis worsening in Maharashtra: Opposition

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said the agrarian crisis in the state had worsened as the BJP-led government remained insensitive to the demand of loan waiver for farmers.

The opposition Congress and NCP leaders who have launched a state-wide 'Sangharsh Yatra' campaign to press their demand of farm loan waiver addressed a rally at Nampur in Nashik district. NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the farmers were facing hardships due to mounting debt.

"Despite repeated appeals, the government is turning a deaf ear to their demand of loan waiver. The opposition will not rest till the demand is met, and will not hesitate to gherao the ministers and the Chief Minister for this purpose," said Pawar.

Referring to suspension of some opposition MLAs during the recently-concluded budget session of state legislature, Chavan said the opposition would not bother if its members lost membership of the state legislature or the Parliament in their fight for farmers.