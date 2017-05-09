App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 09, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After RBI, now govt set to give more teeth to ED, Income Tax dept

The government is likely to amend a law that will allow the two enforcement agencies to auction assets of defaulters or those involved in money laundering.

After RBI, now govt set to give more teeth to ED, Income Tax dept

Moneycontrol News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department are set to get more teeth, with the Centre planning to empower the two agencies to auction assets of defaulters or those involved in money laundering, according to a report in Business Standard.

The ED’s existing powers allow it to provisionally attach the property of an individual who is believed to be in possession of “proceeds of a crime”. However, it involves a lengthy process. Introducing new provisions in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would enable the ED and the I-T department to auction attached assets immediately after filing a chargesheet or before the start of case trials.

An ED official was quoted as saying that the amendment would speed up the process of recovery in cases where assets have been converted into immovable property and also where investors are awaiting a court verdict.

The official added the concerned ministry has discussed the issue with senior ED and I-T department officials.

Under the current mechanism, appeals and adjudication proceedings result in the matter dragging on for years, meaning that there is no finality in the liquidation proceedings till the appeal is decided.

Also watch: Filing income tax returns? 10 key points to remember

 

Sudhir Kapadia, Partner at EY, was quoted as saying that a stringent law will reduce the judgement time.

Meanwhile, the ED it still awaiting powers to initiate proceedings before a case is registered by the police or Central Bureau of Investigation. A Special Investigation Team on black money had earlier recommended that the government create a statutory mechanism in this regard.

The deliberations to empower the ED come days after the Modi government notified an ordinance to give the Reserve Bank of India more powers to intervene in bad loan cases.

tags #Business #Economy #Enforcement Directorate #Income Tax

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.