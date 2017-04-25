After LPG success, Modi govt wants you to forgo food subsidies

Moneycontrol News

Enthused by the success of its 'Give It Up' campaign on LPG subsidy, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is prepping up to roll out a similar scheme under Targeted Public Distribution Scheme (TPDS).

The Food Ministry is in talks with states and has instructed them to promote Give It Up under TPDS, according to a report in The Financial Express.

The Centre, which spends Rs 21.09 per kg on wheat and Rs 29.64 per kg on rice, wants all fair price shops to display “real cost of the subsidy” on the two foodgrains to make people aware of the cost involved and persuade them against taking the grant.

With Give-It-Up under TPDS, the Modi government aims to direct the benefits to the absolute needy, in turn plugging leakages of the welfare funds. As noble a cause it is, the move may face difficulties as roughly two-thirds of the country's citizens, about 82 crore, are covered under the National Food Security Act.

In contrast, the LPG subsidy was limited to only 19 crore households — a key factor that played out in the success of the Give It up scheme.

Besides Give-It-Up, the government has undertaken various other measures to bring down the mammoth food subsidy bill such as seeding of Aadhaar cards of 23 crore ration cards, implementing electronic point of sale (e-PoS) machines at fair price shops etc to curb diversion of subsidised foodgrains. For the record, government's food subsidy budget for the current fiscal stood at an eye-watering Rs 1.45 lakh crore, up 61 percent from Rs 89,740 crore in 2013-14.