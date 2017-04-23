Affordable housing yields rich dividends for housing finance companies

While working with Max Life Insurance in Delhi, Anil Mehta always had to deal with customers who had limited access to financial products. His field work had taught him that customers with monthly incomes below Rs 50,000 may not be able to save much, but are reliable when it comes to repaying loans.

"We were trying to sell them insurance but most believed in deferring such products for a better day. They wanted to improve their present lives. So, I decided the best product for them was a housing loan," says Mehta.

In 2010, with a Rs 25-crore investment from private equity firm Sequoia Capital, Mehta started India Shelter Finance Corporation, an affordable housing finance company (AHFC) that lends money to economically weaker sections.

Over the years, his hypothesis on the high creditworthiness of the poor have been more than validated. Gurugram-based India Shelter has been profitable from its maiden year and has been growing revenues at 75 percent annually over the last six years.

In FY2017, it is expecting revenues of Rs 100 crore, mostly interest income from customers. It has already disbursed loans worth Rs 900 crore to 16,000 customers, with an average ticket size of Rs 5 lakh.

Like Mehta, many institutions in the credit market have realised the potential of affordable housing. In 2013, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) applied to the National Housing Bank for a licence to enter the housing finance business.

At the time, the financial services company was generating significant profits from its fee-based businesses related to investment banking, mutual funds and broking. But these businesses were competitive and their overall share of the pie was not increasing.

The group reasoned that a housing finance business would help offset the vagaries of the capital markets, which have prolonged bull and bear phases.

"We decided to foray into housing finance. The pent up demand of this market is huge and there is space for a lot of players and the overall pie of the business is growing. Today, in the semi-urban and rural markets, there is an encore of what happened 20 years ago in urban areas," says Anil Sachidanand, managing director and CEO, Aspire Home Finance, the housing finance division of the Motilal Oswal group, that began operations in 2014.