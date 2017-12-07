App
Dec 07, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Advisory group on GST submits report, suggests changes

The six-member panel set up by the government last month, he said, has made over 100 recommendations regarding GST.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An advisory group on GST has suggested several changes in the new indirect tax regime with a view to simplifying procedures and ensuring automatic refund of taxes, said CAIT General Secretary and member of the panel Praveen Khandelwal.

Refund process should be automated, return process should be simplified and rationalised, allowing revision in returns, and formation of a National Advance Ruling Authority, Khandelwal added.

He further said the panel submitted its report to the Revenue Secretary yesterday.

According to him, the panel received more than 700 representations on problems faced by industry over return filing, the e-way bill, input tax credit and exports.

Khandelwal said it has also been suggested that the e-way bill should be deferred till 2019 and efforts may be made to bring some alternate method in place of it.

