About 70% of males in India Inc males want another guy as direct manager: survey

Gender equality and diversity have become a focal point for India Inc. However, employee sentiments beg to differ. According to the Randstad Workmonitor survey by human resources firm Randstad, 70 percent of the male respondents from India mentioned they prefer a male as direct manager.

In reality, a vast majority (87 percent) actually have a male manager currently. Among women, only 41 percent of the female respondents prefer a male as direct manager and 50 percent actually have one currently.

About 55 percent of the overall survey respondents from India indicated that men are favoured over women when two candidates are equally qualified for the same job at their workplace. Globally, 70 percent of the survey respondents stated this.

With respect to genders, 61 percent of the male respondents and 47 percent of the female respondents agreed to this statement in India.

Paul Dupuis, MD & CEO, Randstad India, said, “Gender diversity may be high on the agenda for India Inc. today, but what I believe is that diversity is not just a goal or a guideline, it is a business imperative. All the corporate and government initiatives are just a start, the real change can happen only when hen we succeed in addressing the deep-rooted mind sets about the role of women at work."

Despite numerous reports highlighting the continuous gender pay gap, the study also found that a whopping 91 percent of the respondents from India believed that at their workplace, both men and women in similar roles were rewarded equally. This is much higher than the global average of 79 percent, who thought so.

Also, 88 percent also felt that both men and women are equally supported when asking for a promotion. In heading a team, 93 percent say that their direct manager plays an important role in setting the team spirit and 90 percent also agree that their direct manager advocates company culture and sets the example for the rest of the team members.

On a more positive note, team diversity was highly appreciated by all the employees globally, who were part of this study. Here, 89 percent of the respondents from India said that they prefer to work in a gender-diverse team, while 86 percent believed that gender-diverse teams perform and achieve better results than single gender teams.

The Randstad Workmonitor was launched in the Netherlands in 2003, then in Germany, and now covers 33 countries around the world. The study is conducted online among employees aged 18-65, working a minimum of 24 hours a week in a paid job (not self-employed). The minimum sample size is 400 interviews per country. The Survey Sampling International (SSI) panel is used for sampling purposes.