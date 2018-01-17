Abolishing income tax without suitable alternatives could hurt the economy

With the announcement of the Union Budget for 2018 drawing closer by the day, it is safe to say that the time of the year when all we can deliberate on are tax reforms is finally upon us. And over the last 12 months, there have been a lot of arguments in favour of abolishing personal income tax.

Member of Parliament (MP) and senior BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy recently said that abolishing Income Tax will boost domestic savings, which in turn will put the economy on a path of double-digit growth.

In his view, doing something to boost domestic savings would augur bvetter for the economy than something aimed at attracting more foreign investment.

According to an opinion piece in The Economic Times, focusing on tax expenditure and eliminating personal income tax is likely to boost consumption.

This is a compelling argument because such a move would put more money into the hands of the middle-class, thereby facilitating higher investment and expenditure on a personal level.

In his Budget speech last year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had called our society a largely tax non-compliant one and tax collection data from last year makes it difficult to contradict his statement.

In the financial year 2015-2016, only 2.4 percent Indians paid income tax, according to a report in The Indian Express. Most of these taxpayers belonged to the salaried class.

In a country like India, where a large proportion of the workforce is employed by unorganized or informal sectors, such a move could provide relief and make lives easier for many.

Doing away with personal income tax would also mean people will invest and save more, without facing the need to bribe government officials to avoid tax. This could help tackle the issue of black money and reduce corruption.

Damage to the economy cannot be ignored

Abolishing income tax would, without a doubt, take away a major source of revenue for the government. In the financial year 2015-2016, the government collected Rs 2.87 lakh crore from personal income tax alone.

So getting rid of income tax without finding a way to replace it as a source of revenue for the government could spell a crisis for our economy.

Lack of clear alternatives

Subramaniam Swamy has suggested coal blocks and spectrum auctions as alternative sources of revenue. Taxing expenditure and bank transactions is another replacement, but is extremely difficult to execute.

According to a report in The Indian Express last year, Care Ratings Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis said: “If the tax is levied on bank transactions, it will be messy. Who will monitor the transactions for consumption and the transactions for saving?”

However, none of these alternatives have been suitable explored by the government. In the upcoming budget, the government will probably raise the exemption limit for people falling under the tax bracket from Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 3 lakhs, according to media reports.