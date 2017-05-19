May 19, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A quick guide to GST rates: Here is the list of goods that could get costlier or cheaper
Here’s how prices of goods could move after the new GST rates kick-in from July 1, 2017
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Thursday fixed tax rates on 1211 items, most of which will likely become cheaper as the new rates will be lower than the current effective levies.
Source: Kotak Institutional Equities, Govt of India
Note: List not exhaustive; price impact is only indicative