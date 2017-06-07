A project a day: How Gadkari plans to show off before 2019 polls

With less than two years to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Nitin Gadkari-headed ministries of highways and shipping have come up with "a project a day" plan in the build-up.

The ministry has drawn up a list of 500 projects which will either be inaugurated or for which the foundation stone will be laid, according to a Times of India report.

Gadkari was quoted as saying they the road ministry would even be able to launch more than one project per day as they had resolved issues of stalled projects and awarded the “highest” amount of work.

The ministry has allocated more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of the National Highway network during the last financial year. It set a target of constructing 15,000 km of National Highways during the said period and had finished 44 percent of the work was finished by February 2017, according to an official report.

Nevertheless, Gadkari expects the number of highway projects granted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to rise further. Projects covering 34,000 km have been rolled out since the BJP came to power.

Highway ministry sources told The Times of India that all the states had projects ready for inauguration. But they also reported the construction pace to be at 23-km per day as compared to the preset target of 40-km per day.

Projects under the shipping ministry that will be part of the 'project a day' plan include work on ports, waterways, and jetties.