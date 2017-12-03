App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 03, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 PSU banks to raise capital from market by March

Most banks are preferring the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route, sources said, adding that Punjab National Bank (PNB) would be the first to hit the market to raise Rs 5,000 crore. Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank are also gearing up for the share sale, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as eight public sector banks (PSBs) have decided to raise capital from the market within four months as part of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan, according to official sources. Some banks have already got approval from the finance ministry while others are in the process of getting the green signal for raising capital either through private placement or the rights issue, they said.

Most banks are preferring the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route, sources said, adding that Punjab National Bank (PNB) would be the first to hit the market to raise Rs 5,000 crore. Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank are also gearing up for the share sale, they said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in October had announced an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map to strengthen PSBs, reeling under high non performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans.

Their NPAs have increased to Rs 7.33 lakh crore as of June 2017, from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in March 2015. The plan includes floating re-capitalisation bonds of Rs 1.35 lakh crore and raising Rs 58,000 crore from the market by diluting government’s stake.

related news

The government equity, as per the current policy, can come down to 52 per cent in state-owned banks. Jaitley had also announced that banks would get about Rs 18,000 crore under the Indradhanush plan over the next two years.

Under the Indradhanush road map announced in 2015, the government had announced infusion of Rs 70,000 crore in state- owned banks over four years while they will have to raise a further Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the market to meet their capital requirement in line with global risk norms, known as Basel-III.

In the last three-and-a-half years, the government pumped in Rs 51,858 crore capital in the PSBs. The remaining Rs 18,142 crore will be injected into the banks over the next two years.

tags #Banks #Economy #India #public sector banks

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.