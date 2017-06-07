App
Jun 07, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

7th Pay Commission: Cabinet likely to clear higher allowance for Govt employees today

The Ashok Lavasa-led committee on April 28 had suggested changes in some allowances applicable to central government employees and also for those in specific categories, including railways and defence.

In a good news for 47 lakh central government employees, the proposal to hike their allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will be considered by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Ashok Lavasa-led committee on April 28 had suggested changes in some allowances applicable to central government employees and also for those in specific categories, including railways and defence.
 It had recommended that 52 out of 196 allowances be abolished altogether and 36 be merged with other heads. The Union Cabinet had in April cleared important proposals relating to modifications in the 7th Pay Commission recommendations on pay and pension benefits.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/7th-pay-commission-cabinet-likely-to-clear-higher-allowance-for-govt-employees-today-1425249.html

tags #7th Pay Commission #Economy

