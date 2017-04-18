App
Apr 18, 2017 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI
Apr 18, 2017 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

619 km Pb national highways to be 4-laned next year: Min

Punjab Minister for Public Works Department Razia Sultana today said the four-laning of 619 kilometres of national highways in the state would be completed by next year.

She said the four-laning of 358 kms of national highways has been completed till now at a cost of Rs 2,150 crore.

Presiding over the maiden high-level review meeting of the department here, the minister instructed the officers concerned to execute all the development works in a "transparent manner" and adhere to the high quality standards.

Principal Secretary of the department Jaspal Singh apprised the minister that under the NHDP Scheme, the Union government has approved 18 projects for the four-laning of national highways.

He said the Centre has also approved Rs 363.30 crore for 27 national highways and Rs 292 crore for RoBs (road over bridges).

Singh said the work on these projects is under progress and would be completed this year.

Chief Engineer A K Singla said the Union government, under the Central Road Fund, has approved 21 projects, out of which 19 projects worth Rs 576.88 crore were approved in 2016-17.

He said all the projects would be completed next year.

Sultana also reviewed the projects of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Under the scheme, the up-gradation of 432 km roads have been done and the work on 1,350 km roads is under progress.

#Business #Economy

