55% of fresh bad loans outside restructured book in Q3: ICRA

Moneycontrol News

As the banking sector struggles with growing bad loans, about 55 percent of the fresh additions during the third quarter from October to December came from outside the standard restructured loan book, according to rating agency ICRA.

This, along with higher debt under the resolution mechanisms likely to turn into non-performing assets (NPAs), will result in a weaker FY18 for the banking sector.

Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President and Group head – Financial Sector Ratings , ICRA, said, “While the declining fresh NPA (non-performing asset) generation may reflect the easing asset quality pressures, the large quantum of fresh slippages outside the standard restructured advances also reflects the asset quality pressure outside the restructured book.”

As per ICRA’s estimates, about 55 percent and about 77 percent of fresh NPAs generated during third quarter and first nine months of FY17 respectively were outside the restructured book. Even then, the gross NPAs have increased to 9.5 percent from 7.7 percent during this period, showing weak asset quality across standard and restructured loans.

A standard restructured loan is when a bank helps reschedule a loan with a new lower EMI or extended tenure because the borrower has delayed the loan repayment.

Usually, if a borrower fails to repay a loan installment in 90 days, it becomes a non-performing asset (NPA). However, in a genuine case of borrower facing difficulty, the loan is restructured to ease repayment without the NPA tag. The restructured book can be a potential NPA or bad loan.

The fresh additions to gross NPAs during the third quarter FY2017 stood lower at Rs 26,400 crore as compared to Rs 1.36 lakh crore during the nine months of FY2017, partly aided by higher write-offs during the last quarter, ICRA said in its report.

The large share of advances undergoing resolution through various schemes on resolution of stressed assets, especially the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme, is also a matter of concern.

ICRA’s sample set of 61 large borrowers, having a total debt of Rs 2.45 lakh crore, are currently undergoing a resolution through the SDR (strategic debt restructuring) scheme.

As on December 31, 2016, 72 percent of the debt continues to be classified as “standard” advance on account of the applicability of the standstill clause on asset classification under the SDR scheme.

However, with limited success and impending expiry of the 18-month period of applicability of the clause, the reported NPA numbers are likely to increase for FY17, Srinivasan added.

Similarly, of the 40 borrower debt of Rs 3.16 lakh crore undergoing resolution under the 5/25 refinancing, 29 percent has turned NPA till December 31.

Hence, the outlook on the asset quality of the Indian banking sector seems to be weak even as the fresh NPA generation rate continues to show signs of moderation.

The annualised fresh NPA generation declining to 4.1 percent during the third quarter FY2017 as compared with 10.7 percent during the fourth quarter of the FY16, 6.1 percent during the first quarter of FY2017 and 5.8 percent during the second quarter of the same financial year.